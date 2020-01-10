Recruitment of 447 posts of Medical Officer in Haryana

Haryana Authorities goes to nominate Medical Officer in its numerous well being establishments. To fill these posts, Director Common Well being Service, Haryana has declared vacancies for the whole 447 posts of Medical Officer below Haryana Civil Medical Service Group A. Appointments to those posts might be via walk-in interviews. For these posts, the candidates should ship the stuffed software type to the handle mounted by velocity submit. The final date for arriving on the mounted handle 22 is January 2020. The date of the walk-in interview has not been introduced but.

Description of the submit

Medical Officer, Put up: 447 (Unreserved: 87))

Qualification: Commencement diploma (MBBS) in Drugs and Surgical procedure from an institute acknowledged by Medical Council of India.

– Have to be registered as Medical Practitioner from Medical Council of India or any State Medical Council.

These with PG diploma or PG diploma will get desire. Additionally, there needs to be information of Hindi.

Age Restrict: Minimal 22 years, Most 51 yr.

Candidates of reserved class, ex-servicemen, widows, divorced ladies, single ladies of Haryana, dependents of the disabled and martyrs will get exemption as per guidelines. Age calculation 01 might be primarily based on January 2020.

Pay Scale: As per Pay Scale 10 of Seventh Pay Fee.

Word: The good thing about reservation might be given solely to the unique residents of Haryana. All candidates from different states might be positioned within the normal class.

Choice Course of

Candidates might be shortlisted on the idea of software type and hooked up paperwork.

– Shortlisted candidates might be known as for interview. On this they are going to be chosen on the idea of efficiency.

– Chosen candidates will bear a medical take a look at and might be positioned on probation for 2 years after appointment.

software process

– The applying type for appointment to those posts is to be downloaded from the web site of Haryana Well being Division.

To obtain the appliance type, go to the official web site of the division http://haryanahealth.nic.in.

– Utility Type for Recruitment of Medical Officers with Directions given under the IMPORTANT UPDATES heading on the house web page (Final date: 22) – 01-2020) Click on the hyperlink.

As quickly as that is carried out, the format of software and commercial of recruitment will come on the pc display screen. Learn the commercial totally and examine your eligibility.

– Take a printout of the format of the appliance type and fill all the data sought rigorously.

– Connect all of the paperwork required and ship the stuffed software in an envelope to the handle mounted by velocity submit.

connect this stuff

– 10 Surf Certificates (for Delivery Certificates)

– MBBS Diploma or Certificates

– Expertise Certificates (if relevant)

– No Objection Certificates (if relevant)

– character certificates

– Receipt of deposited software price

– Caste certificates, incapacity certificates (if relevant)

Utility price: For unreserved class 500 Rs. 250 for all ladies candidates and reserved class Rs. Charges should be paid on-line.

Process for depositing software price

– First click on on the hyperlink https://egrashry.nic.in.

– Then login by placing visitor in each the consumer identify and password.

– Then go to the dropdown menu on the backside of Division Dedication and choose Well being DHS.

– After this Main Head: 0210 – Choose Medical and Public Well being.

– Then below all of it within the head 0210 – 01 – 800 – 98 – 51 (Charges for Medical Examination) and click on on submit button.

– Then choose Panchkula within the Choose District.

– In Choose Workplace Title 1142 Sector – 06, choose Panchkula and Pay charges on-line.

– Take a printout of the receipt of the deposited software price.

Utility sending handle

Director Common, Well being Companies, Haryana, Swasthya Bhawan, Sector – 06, Panchkula- 134109

Right here might be interview

DGHS, Haryana, Sector – 06, Panchkula- 134109

Essential Date

Final date for reaching the appliance form- 22 January 2020

Get extra info from right here

http://haryanahealth.nic.in

