Recruitment of Assistant Professors in Delhi University, Apply online

Assistant Professor Ok

at Kamana Nehru Faculty, Delhi College (DU) On-line functions have been invited to fill the posts. Candidates wishing to use for the posts of Assistant Professor can register themselves by visiting DU's official web site du.ac.in . The final date to use is 2 weeks after the recruitment commercial is printed. This commercial has been printed within the employment newspaper.

This recruitment was taken out to fill the publish of 65 Assistant Professor of Delhi College. Assistant professors shall be appointed in varied departments of the school. Out of which 11 posts Commerce, 6 posts Economics, 7 posts English, three Environmental Sciences, three Geography, 2 Hindi, 2 Historical past, 2 Journalism, 6 Math. , three Philosophy, 9 Political Science, 5 Psychology, 2 Sanskrit and four posts are prescribed by Sociology Division.

instructional qualification :

1- At the least 55 per cent marks (or with grading system) from a involved college with a superb tutorial document, a grasp's diploma in a associated topic is required. Or it’s essential to have a qualification equal to a grasp's diploma from an Indian college.

2 – As well as, the candidate is required to have certified Nationwide Eligibility Check (NET) performed by UGC, CSIR or associated company which is acknowledged by UGC.

Utility price :

Utility price 500 for common and OBC candidates must be paid whereas SC / ST and Divyang and ladies candidates won’t need to pay any sort of utility price.

See right here full commercial of emptiness –