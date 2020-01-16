Recruitment of various posts of School Education Department in West Bengal

West Bengal Public Service Fee Complete of Administration Info System Coordinator 11 Vacancies have been eliminated on posts. All these posts will likely be crammed beneath the College Training Division of the state. and eligible candidates have to use on-line for these posts. The final date to use 15 is January 2020.

Administration Info System Coordinator, Submit: 11

Qualification: Bachelor's diploma in Pc Software / Enterprise Administration topic. or

'Bachelor Diploma in any self-discipline with Pc Software Submit Graduate Diploma / DOEC (A Degree) Certificates.

Pay Scale: 7, 100 to 37, 3900 Rupees. Grade Pay – 3900 Rs.

Age Restrict: Most 39 years as on 1 January 2019.

Choice Course of: Choice will likely be performed by written take a look at / interview.



Software charge

For Common / OBC / EWS and different state candidates 160 Rs. SC / ST / Divyang of West Bengal won’t must pay any charge.

You may pay the charge each on-line and offline.

Software Course of

The web site www.pscwbapplication.in must be utilized. When the homepage opens, go to the newest Commercial / Announcement part.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR RECTT right here. TO THE POST OF MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM CO-ORDINATOR … hyperlink is given.

Clicking on this hyperlink will open commercial associated to vacancies. Learn this commercial fastidiously and examine your eligibility.

Now full the net utility course of as per the rules given within the commercial and ultimately, take out the printout of the net submitted utility type and preserve it secure with you.

Essential Dates

Final date for on-line utility: 15 January 2020

Final date for submission of on-line utility charge: 15 January 2020

Offline Software Payment Fee Final Date: 16 January 2020