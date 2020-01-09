Red-faced ministers launch £3.6bn Towns Fund in the CITY of Wolverhampton

By Jack Maidment, Deputy Political Editor For Mailonline

9 January 2020

Ministers had been left red-faced at present after launching a £three.6 billion Cities Fund within the metropolis of Wolverhampton.

They then risked additional ridicule after admitting that among the money will truly be given to cities.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick kicked off what officers referred to as a ‘countrywide city tour’ to advertise the fund in Wolverhampton – which grew to become a metropolis in 2000.

Mr Jenrick, who was born in Wolverhampton, stated smaller cities are eligible for funding from the scheme.

‘I turned 18 the yr Wolverhampton was made a metropolis, I used to be dwelling there on the time,’ he advised Sky Information.

‘I went to Wolverhampton as a result of Wolverhampton is likely one of the recipients of our Cities Fund.’

Robert Jenrick, pictured in Downing Road on January 7, has come beneath fireplace after launching a Cities Fund within the metropolis of Wolverhampton

He stated eligibility for the fund is ‘not as crude as whether or not one is a metropolis or a city’.

‘For our Cities Fund, we set the factors primarily based on inhabitants dimension and that does allow a smaller metropolis like Wolverhampton to profit,’ he stated.

However Mr Jenrick got here beneath fireplace from the Mayor of Wolverhampton, Claire Darke, for kicking off the ‘city tour’ within the metropolis.

She advised the Guardian: ‘We’ve been a metropolis for 19 years and they should catch up. Are they that out of contact that they didn’t hassle to look it up?

‘My concern can be that this competitors is politically motivated and that they’re doing it as a result of there’s a powerful combat subsequent yr to vote for regional mayor for the West Midlands and they’re attempting to draw help.’

Mr Jenrick has additionally introduced a separate City of the Yr competitors – which cities will be unable to enter.

He stated the competition, to be launched later this yr, will assist make the 2020s ‘a time of renewal for cities and communities’.

The competitors goals to have a good time cities’ achievements in areas akin to entrepreneurship, expertise, neighborhood, enterprise and integration.

Mr Jenrick has pledged to go to all 100 areas receiving funding beneath the Authorities’s £three.6 billion Cities Fund within the coming months.

The fund goals to assist cities to construct extra affluent futures.

The Cupboard minister stated: ‘Folks have put their belief on this new Authorities and we’re making an instantaneous begin to serve native communities and ship actual change, by means of our £three.6 billion Cities Fund.

‘I’ll go to all these areas within the coming months and ensure they’re receiving the sensible help and funding they want on the bottom.’