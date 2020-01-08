Red Hot Chili Peppers reveal they’re working on a new album with John Frusciante

Crimson Sizzling Chili Peppers have revealed that they’re at present at work on a brand new album with John Frusciante, who returned to the group final month after a 10-year absence.

Drummer Chad Smith advised Rolling Stone that the Chilis are “psyched” to have their previous guitarist again within the fold, and confirmed that “the festivals are the only shows booked” at current.

“For now, we’ll mostly be concentrating on new songs and writing a new record,” he added. “We’re all real excited to make new music.”

Requested to make clear new album is within the works, Smith replied: “Yes. That’s all I can say.”

Earlier than sharing the replace, Smith mentioned that he had been given the strict directions: “DON’T TALK ABOUT THE BAND”. He was talking to the outlet in promotion of his new artwork exhibition.

The upcoming new LP will mark Frusciante’s first studio contribution since engaged on 2006’s ‘Stadium Arcadium‘, which contains the hits ‘Dani California’ and ‘Snow (Hey Oh)’.

To date, RHCP’s summer time schedule contains headline appearances at Alabama’s Hangout Music Competition and Bottlerock in California.

Saying Frusciante’s return in December, Crimson Sizzling Chili Peppers mentioned that the information got here “with great excitement and full hearts”. Additionally they confirmed that Josh Klinghoffer could be departing because of this.

Frusciante introduced he could be stepping down from his function of lead guitarist again in December 2009, revealing he had truly left the group within the earlier yr. He was subsequently changed by Klinghoffer.