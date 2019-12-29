Red Sand Boa Snake Worth Rs 1.25 Crore Rescued In Madhya Pradesh

These snakes are additionally believed to convey good luck and wealth (Representational)

Rajgarh:

A purple sand boa snake, value round Rs 1.25 crore, was rescued from 5 folks, who have been attempting to promote it in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghgarh on Sunday, an official stated.

The 5 accused, together with three minors, have been taken into custody, the official stated.

In keeping with police, these uncommon non-poisonous snakes are used for guaranteeing medicines, cosmetics and in black magic, and are in big demand within the worldwide market.

They’re additionally believed to convey good luck and wealth.

“Our informer overheard three persons speaking on a mobile and striking a deal to sell the snake at Narsinghgarh bus stand. He immediately alerted the police,” Kailash Bhardwaj, a police officer, stated.

“A police team rushed to the spot and recovered the snake from a plastic bag that two of the accused- Pawan Nagar and Shyam Gurjar- were carrying. Along with the duo, three minors were also rounded up,” he added.

As per the preliminary investigation, this snake can fetch Rs 1.25 crore, police added.

“The accused told us that they had bought the snake from Sehore district in Madhya Pradesh and came to Narsinghgarh to sell it,” he stated, including that the accused have been charged beneath the Wildlife (Safety) Act.