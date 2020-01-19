Reducing pollution to water supply, Kejriwal’s 10 ‘guarantees’ ahead of Delhi Assembly elections

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press convention.IANS

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP nationwide convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday assured free public journey for college students and fundamental services for unauthorised colonies within the metropolis together with persevering with the continuing free subsidy on water and electrical energy in his “guarantee card” forward of the February eight Meeting polls.

The ‘Kejriwal ka Assure Card’ was launched by the Chief Minister on the Aam Aadmi Occasion workplace in Delhi and has 10 “guarantees”, together with a promise to cut back air air pollution in Delhi by thrice.

“We will plant more than two crore trees to make Delhi green,” the cardboard reads.

A blanket of poisonous haze engulfs the nationwide capital.IANS

The primary ‘assure’ by the Chief Minister is about electrical energy, promising continuation of 24 hours uninterrupted energy provide and 200 models of free electrical energy for all.

“The city will be freed from the web of wires and electricity will reach each household through an underground cable,” the assure card says.

The Aam Aadmi Occasion promised 24-hour pure piped consuming water to every home within the subsequent 5 years and mentioned the scheme of offering 20,000 liters of free water will proceed.

The third assure of Kejriwal is to present a world-class training facility for every baby in Delhi. He additionally promised higher well being services for all as his fourth assure.

Teacherwith Seventh-grade stage college students inside their classroom in a New Delhi college.Reuters

His fifth assure is to have the “biggest and cheapest” transport facility for town. “More than 11,000 buses and 500-kilometre Metro stretch in the city,” he promised.

Kejriwal additionally mentioned on the traces of free bus journey for girls, college students’ journey may even be made free.

The sixth assure is controlling air air pollution within the metropolis. It additionally features a promise to wash the Yamuna.

Whereas the rubbish administration is with the MCD, the AAP mentioned it’s going to make the nationwide capital garbage-free within the subsequent 5 years.

His eighth assure was to make town safer for girls and mentioned the AAP authorities may even deploy ‘Mohalla Marshals’.

He promised highway, water provide, sewer, CCTV and mohalla clinics for the unauthorised colonies as his ninth assure.

His final and tenth promise is to present ‘pucca’ homes to folks residing in slums beneath the ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan’ scheme.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses an election rally.IANS

“I am giving 10 guarantees to the city. This is not a manifesto. This is superior to the manifesto. These 10 things are the issues which affect all the people in Delhi. The manifesto will have more things. It may have dedicated announcements to specific sections like teachers, doctors, students and labourers. In the guarantee card, I am assuring that the free schemes we announced in this tenure will continue in the next five years. These are big guarantees and will take time to be implemented,” mentioned Kejriwal.

The manifesto, he mentioned, will probably be launched within the subsequent 7-10 days.

Kejriwal additionally signed the cardboard after asserting the ensures, saying “he will fulfil these promises in the next five years.”

The tenure of Kejriwal as Chief Minister is ending subsequent month and town will go for polls on February eight.