January 16, 2020 | four:30pm

An unlawful immigrant has been indicted within the “heinous” Jan. 6 killing and sexual assault of a 92-year-old “cat lady” in Queens, prosecutors introduced.

Reeaz Khan, 21, was hit with seven costs within the Richmond Hill assault on Maria Fuentes, together with second-degree homicide, first-degree manslaughter, first-degree tried rape, first-degree sexual abuse and tampering with bodily proof.

“The defendant is accused of pouncing on the 92-year-old woman from behind, throwing her to the ground and then sexually assaulting her before he ran from the scene,” Queens District Legal professional Melinda Katz mentioned in a press release.

“The victim was discovered hours later barely conscious, incoherent and naked from the waist down,” Katz mentioned. “The defendant has been apprehended and will be prosecuted for his alleged heinous actions.”

The assault passed off on Liberty Avenue and 127th Avenue in Richmond Hill, only a block from Fuentes’ residence, prosecutors mentioned.

He later claimed he discovered Fuentes handed out and tried to assist her, however his pants fell down and his genitals got here in touch with hers.

Khan is an unlawful immigrant from Guyana who was free regardless of a deportation order from federal immigration officers for prior assault and weapons convictions.

Fuentas’ neighbors informed The Submit she was a famous cat lover who typically fed native kitties and was identified within the space as “cat lady.”

Khan is scheduled to return to courtroom on Feb. four.