Refused Entry Into Temple Over Caste, Says Himachal Minister

Shimla:

Himachal Pradesh minister Rajiv Saizal on Tuesday advised the state meeting that he and a legislator weren’t allowed to enter a temple within the state due to their caste.

Mr Saizal who’s Himachal’s Social Justice and Empowerment Minister, spoke throughout dialogue on a invoice that extends reservation for SCs and STs within the Lok Sabha and state assemblies by one other 10 years.

Mr Saizal, nonetheless, didn’t point out the title of the temple, its location and the time once they weren’t allowed inside. Earlier, Congress MLA from Kinnaur Jagat Singh Negi mentioned that Dalits weren’t allowed to enter temples in some locations within the state.

The minister mentioned he agreed with the Congress MLAs who had said that Dalits will not be allowed inside some temples.

Mr Saizal, 47, who’s an MLA from Kasauli (SC) Meeting phase in Solan district, mentioned that the society as a complete should take steps to finish caste-based discrimination.

The minister praised Sikh gurus for beginning the langar system in an try to finish the caste system and mentioned that Mahatma Gandhi had praised the RSS for its endeavours to deliver equality amongst numerous courses of society.

Congress MLA Sukhvinder Sukhu mentioned if the minister was not allowed to enter the temple, he was supplied safety below the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 that was formulated by then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Responding to this, Mr Saizal mentioned that he needed to throw mild on the truth and it ought to be taken in that sense solely. He mentioned that even former Dalit ministers from the Congress would have been denied entry into some temples through the earlier Congress regimes.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur admitted that discrimination in opposition to Dalits existed in some components of the state and members of the neighborhood have been nonetheless served meals in separate queues. Lots of optimistic adjustments have taken place however extra are required for bringing in equality, he mentioned.