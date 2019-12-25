Reggie’s record-breaking Christmas paper chain captures the joy of Call the Midwife

Oh, it’s simply basic Name the Midwife, isn’t it? This 12 months’s Christmas particular was completely primed to heat the cockles of our hearts and have us wiping away joyful tears, as Reggie Jackson (Daniel Laurie) took centre stage along with his dream of breaking the world file for longest-ever paper chain.

Explaining the plan, Violet Buckle (Annabelle Apsion) advised her husband: “The youth club are making paper chains, the Townswomen’s Guild and Mr Dean’s Dancing School are making paper chains, and then they’re all going to be stuck together so that Reggie can apply to be in the Guinness World Record book. He’s as bright and as happy as a robin on a postbox.”

Violet was nervous about whether or not it could all come collectively, however – with screenwriter Heidi Thomas presiding over the plot – after all it did. Fred Buckle (Cliff Parisi) quickly rallied the group within the Outer Hebrides, and Reggie’s concept impressed a frenzy of exercise as nuns and nurses and Outer Hebridean households pasted collectively strips of newspaper and colored paper prepared for the massive day in Poplar, arriving simply in time to symbolically (and actually) hyperlink all the pieces collectively.

“That’s very Heidi,” Nurse Crane actress Linda Bassett commented. “That chain linking people in different communities.”

Christmas is “a gathering and a sharing of the things that matter most,” stated the voiceover of Vanessa Redgrave as she concluded the festive episode. But it surely’s about much more than that.

As a result of Reggie, who has Down’s Syndrome, is a fully-rounded character along with his personal hopes and goals and sense of humour – and it’s simply so fantastic to see him within the Christmas feature-length particular because the driving drive behind a storyline that unites the entire group. His scenes with Miss Higgins (Georgie Glen) are significantly pretty; the eccentric GP’s receptionist sees Reggie in a glum temper and finds a approach to cheer up her younger good friend.

“The paper chains scene was amazing,” Daniel Laurie stated forward of the Christmas particular. “I got help from Miss Higgins… Miss Higgins had this love and support for Reggie, for doing the paper chains.”

Georgie Glen added: “We had our moment together on that didn’t we? It was really nice… It’s a real thing of togetherness, isn’t it?”

Maybe Reggie is so well-written as a result of Heidi Thomas herself had a brother, David, with Down’s Syndrome. He died aged simply 15, and he or she as soon as advised HEARALPUBLICIST: “If there’s anything in me that’s kind or strong or good, it’s because of those childhood years when I had him as a vulnerable, funny, outrageous sibling.”

Thomas has all the time tried to be inclusive in Name the Midwife – and that’s an enormous a part of what has saved viewers coming again for extra every year. She writes characters who’re able-bodied and characters who’re disabled; she writes characters who’re East Finish born-and-bred, and characters from completely different cultural and spiritual backgrounds. Racism and discrimination and hatred and sexism typically crop up, however these prejudices are obstacles to be surmounted.

Dr Turner actor Stephen McGann, who additionally occurs to be the screenwriter’s husband, has a concept concerning the present’s success – and he may simply be appropriate.

“The paper chain thing – the idea of when all the strands came together into a paper chain… in very general terms, you’re looking at a country asking itself about itself. What is it? What are people? Who are we?” he stated, reflecting on the 2019 Christmas particular.

“We travel to the other side of the island, we go right up to the north, and we go into another community and all through this community of all these different types of people, we’re saying, who are we? We are literally, at the end of this episode, putting the same chain together. All of us.”

Evaluating dramas about “a different way for a serial killer to kill another human body and leave it on a beach” versus dramas about “how to bring the paper chain together,” McGann recommended, “Maybe that’s part of the answer to why this show is still around after nine series. Maybe it tells us something about what we hope, what we dream… it’s historical but what it’s really about is addressing what people really – their better instincts, the better reaches of their nature.”

Name the Midwife sequence 9 begins on Sunday fifth January on BBC One