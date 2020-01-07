Rehab center owner in Colorado and California pleads no contest in $175M billing scam

LOS ANGELES — The founding father of a Los Angeles sober-living facility is dealing with 20 years in jail for working a $175 million phony well being care billing scheme.

Supplied by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Division Chris Bathum

Christopher Bathum pleaded no contest Monday to 14 felony counts of grand theft, insurance coverage fraud, identification theft and cash laundering, the Los Angeles County district legal professional’s workplace introduced.

Bathum, who as soon as described himself as “the rehab mogul,” ran 13 Group Restoration drug and alcohol therapy facilities in Los Angeles and Orange counties and 6 in Colorado.

He used affected person data to acquire medical health insurance insurance policies of their names with out their information, then billed insurance coverage firms for providers that have been by no means supplied, together with providers for former shoppers after their therapy ended, prosecutors stated.

He and his co-defendant billed insurers for $175 million and obtained about $44 million.

The co-defendant, Kirsten Wallace, was sentenced to 11 years in jail in 2018 after pleading no contest to 46 felony counts.

The 58-year-old Bathum is scheduled for sentencing in February and beneath the plea settlement faces 20 years in jail, the county DA’s workplace stated.

He additionally awaits sentencing after being convicted final yr of sexually assaulting seven ladies sufferers at his amenities. Prosecutors stated Bathum supplied sufferers with medicine as they battled habit after which assaulted them whereas they have been beneath the affect.