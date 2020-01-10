Reliance Jio listen up! Bengaluru startup is offering Gigabit Wi-Fi for just Rs 2/day

Reliance JioFiber plans revealed: Begins at Rs 699, free advantages and extra













Bengaluru is termed because the Silicon Valley of India and loads of budding startups carry modern concepts and lift thousands and thousands in VC funding. One in every of many startups making an precise distinction for finish customers is WiFi Dabba, which is high-speed web to the lots at unbelievable costs.

Plenty of locations, comparable to malls, eating places, cafes, and so on, in Bengaluru supply free public Wi-Fi, however both the speeds are horrible or the web is intermittent. Solely in uncommon instances, public Wi-Fi is definitely good and free. Wifi Dabba noticed this pain-point and determined to carry high-speed Wi-Fi connections throughout town at negligible costs.

Rs 2 tokens

Who would not thoughts paying Rs 2 for a complete day value web at wonderful speeds? Wifi Dabba’s enterprise mannequin permits customers to get pleasure from high-speed web by paying for the service in small tokens. Customers can merely pay Rs 2 to get a Wi-Fi token that may preserve you related 24 hours so long as you’re within the Wifi Dabba’s community vary.

For that Rs 2, Wi-Fi Dabba provides 100MB knowledge, which could be renewed after exhausted. Wifi Dabba is a handy possibility sitting between wired broadband and mobile web and has Wi-Fi hotspots all around the metropolis. It is simpler to persuade customers to shell out Rs 2 as in comparison with the total month value broadband rental or pay as you go recharge. Customers pays as they use, which could appear extra handy for a lot of.

Wifi DabbaWifiDabba

Wifi Dabba additionally permits customers to get pleasure from free entry to the web from its community by fixing puzzles or watching advertisements. Customers can get pleasure from 1Gbps speeds, however the community is able to delivering 100Gbps speeds.

Know-how behind WiFi Dabba

Wifi Dabbas are mainly hotspot offered to shopkeepers to broadcast Wi-Fi indicators to prospects. Customers connect with an open community, register the cellphone quantity after which enter the Eight-digit code on the token to go surfing.

As customers transfer across the metropolis, completely different hotspot “dabbas” make sure the gadget is on-line. Based on the startup, Wifi Dabba makes use of lazers as an alternative of underground fiber to energy the digital cybercafé community.

Wifi Dabba supernodesWifiDabba

“We are deploying a grid of Supernodes across the city to ensure 100% coverage everywhere. We have partnered with high-rise buildings and tower companies to ensure that every person in Bangalore is within 1km of a Supernode,” the startup notes.

From chaiwallahs to bakeries and now offering WiFi to over 10,00zero co-living workplace areas in Bengaluru, WiFi Dabba has come a good distance since its inception in 2017.