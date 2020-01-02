Relief From Cold Wave Expected Over North India In Next 5 Days

IMD additionally mentioned that the temperature will stay nearly regular for the following Three-Four days in Delhi NCR

New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Division (IMD) on Thursday mentioned there will likely be no chilly situations over the north Indian plains for the following 5 days as temperatures have elevated by Eight-10 levels Celsius prior to now three days.

“Temperatures over north Indian plains have increased by 2-4degC during the past 24 hours and by roughly 8-10 degC during the past 3 days. No cold day conditions are now expected over North India during the next 5 days. Temperatures over North Indian plains were running roughly between 8-12degC on December 30 which are running today between 18-22 degC,” IMD tweeted as we speak.

In a slight reduction from the dense fog and chilly wave that disrupted flight and prepare operations in north India since the previous couple of days, temperatures rose within the space beneath the affect of heat moist Easterlies from January 1 onwards.

IMD additionally mentioned that the temperature will stay nearly regular for the following Three-Four days in Delhi NCR space.

Talking to ANI earlier within the day, Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the regional climate forecast division, had mentioned: “There was a layer of clouds over the Delhi-NCR region, which originated from Punjab. This layer has now gone, and sunlight has started to enter the region.”

“The temperature will remain around 18-19 degrees for 3-4 days, although some clouds may occasionally be present at night, which will not cause any significant effect. The cold wave condition in Delhi NCR has ended,” he added.