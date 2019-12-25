December 25, 2019 | 1:55pm

Truckloads of civilians flee a Syrian army offensive in Idlib province on the primary street close to Hazano, Syria.

BEIRUT — Greater than 200,000 males, girls and kids fled their properties in northwest Syria in buses, vehicles and automobiles in current weeks, amid intense air and floor bombardment by authorities forces, a Syrian aid group stated Wednesday.

Authorities forces have been bombarding southern and jap Idlib province, the final insurgent stronghold within the war-torn nation, since late November. A floor offensive that started final week has displaced extra folks and authorities forces have captured greater than 40 villages and hamlets, based on the Syrian military and opposition activists.

The Syrian Response Coordination Group, a aid group lively in northwestern Syria, stated 216,632 folks have fled their properties, lots of them with no particular place to go. Many have been heading towards the Turkish border for security.

The group stated folks fled from about 250 villages and cities, including that 252 civilians, together with 79 kids have been killed because of the violence.

Earlier than the bottom offensive started final Thursday, the U.N. reported that some 60,000 Idlib residents had already been displaced because the authorities’s bombing marketing campaign started late final month.

Movies posted on-line by activists and the opposition’s Syrian Civil Protection, also referred to as White Helmets, confirmed lengthy traces of automobiles, vehicles and buses heading north. Folks carried their valuables, and on most buses, baggage and mattresses have been loaded.

The group referred to as on different aid businesses to assist the displaced amid chilly climate and heavy rain. In current weeks, tent settlements of displaced folks have been flooded including to their distress.

“We call upon the international community to pressure the regime and its allies to stop their military campaign,” it stated.

Beneath the quilt of airstrikes and heavy shelling, Syrian troops have been pushing towards a significant rebel-held city, Maaret al-Numan. The city sits on a key freeway linking the capital Damascus with the northern metropolis of Aleppo, Syria’s largest.

The quick purpose of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces gave the impression to be reopening the strategic freeway, which has been closed by the rebels since 2012.

Idlib province is dominated by al-Qaida-linked militants. It’s additionally residence to three million civilians, and the United Nations has warned of the rising threat of a humanitarian disaster alongside the Turkish border.