Religious conservatives in U.S. South hot for online porn

Bibles aren’t the one factor non secular conservatives are apparently thumping.

A brand new examine reveals that within the church-going U.S. South’s consumption of on-line porn is increased than wherever else in America.

Within the journal Archives of Sexual Conduct, researchers found that U.S. states with extra non secular conservatives search extra for hormone-charged content material on Google.

Tying collectively states, faith and political beliefs, boffins used Google Traits to return to their conclusions.

Apparently, the extra conservative and spiritual you might be, the extra possible you’ll surf for smut.



Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker of their hey day. At this time it may need porn as an alternative of a church secretary. GETTY IMAGES

An earlier examine from Homegrown Video — high producers of mother and pop porn — revealed that one-third of all do-it-yourself intercourse tape submissions to the location got here from the Bible Belt.

And there have been extra surprises.

‘We get so many interracial tapes from states that people would stereotype as being racially bigoted areas,’ Homegrown Video kingpin Farrell Timlake informed the Each day Beast.

“And that plays into the same thing: The more repressed it is, the more taboo it is, the more somebody is going to want to see it or touch that fire.”

As well as, extra homosexual pornography is consumed within the straight-laced South than wherever within the U.S., with Mississippi, Georgia and Louisiana main the way in which.

The newer examine added: “The paradoxical hypothesis that a greater preponderance of right-leaning ideologies is associated with a greater preoccupation with sexual content in private Internet activity.”