January 20, 2020 | four:03pm

Human stays uncovered in California’s Joshua Tree Nationwide Park have been recognized as a Canadian man who vanished greater than a 12 months in the past, in line with experiences.

The skeletal stays have been found together with some private belongings Dec. 20 in a distant a part of the Fortynine Palms Canyon space, officers mentioned.

On Friday, officers revealed they belonged to Paul Miller, 51, of Ontario, Canada, who was final seen in July 2018 on the Fortynine Palms Oasis Path, the place he went together with his spouse on a hike, CNN reported.

His spouse, Stephanie, reported him lacking on July 13, 2018, after he by no means returned to their resort.

A big rescue mission involving a number of companies was launched to seek out Miller, however was scaled down after 5 days when he nonetheless hadn’t been positioned, in line with the Nationwide Park Service.

The San Bernadino County coroner confirmed this week that the stays belonged to Miller, though didn’t present a reason for dying, CNN reported.

His household mentioned they now notice the preliminary seek for his was solely 15 ft from the place he died, Canadian outlet CTV reported.

“He still had water in his pack,” Miller’s spouse instructed the outlet. “He still had food in his pack. So whatever happened, happened quickly.”