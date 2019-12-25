December 25, 2019 | 2:08pm

Service members carry a switch case containing the stays of U.S. Military Sgt. 1st Class Michael Goble. AP

The stays of a US particular operations soldier killed in a roadside bombing in Afghanistan have been returned to the USA on Wednesday.

Sgt. 1st Class Michael Goble was killed on Monday in northern Kunduz province in an assault for which the Taliban claimed accountability.

Goble, 33, of Washington Township, N.J., was on his closing tour of obligation and was set to return dwelling in lower than a month.

The Bronze Star recipient was assigned to the first Battalion, seventh Particular Forces Group at Eglin Air Pressure Base, Florida, the Pentagon mentioned.

His physique was met at Dover Air Pressure Base in Delaware by nationwide safety adviser Robert O’Brien, Military Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Workers, and different US army officers.

Goble was the 20th American service member killed in Afghanistan this 12 months.

Greater than 2,400 Individuals have died within the 18-year-old struggle.

