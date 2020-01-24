Rematch! James, Antetokounmpo are All-Star captains again

MIAMI — It’ll be an All-Star rematch: Crew LeBron vs. Crew Giannis.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks would be the captains for the NBA All-Star Sport, simply as they had been final season. They earned the captaincies by being the highest general votegetters from the Western and Jap Conferences, respectively.

The opposite starters for the Feb. 16 sport in Chicago: Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers, Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, James Harden of the Houston Rockets, Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, Kemba Walker of the Boston Celtics and Trae Younger of the Atlanta Hawks.

James, because the main general vote-getter, may have the highest decide when he and Antetokounmpo decide their groups; Antetokounmpo will decide first within the second spherical, when the reserves are chosen.

James is a starter for the 16th time, an NBA file. Being a 16-time All-Star additionally places him third on the all-time look record, behind 19-time choice Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and 18-time choice Kobe Bryant.

James acquired 6,275,459 fan votes, edging Doncic for the West captain’s spot by 163,724 votes. James has been a captain all three years of this format being in place by the NBA; Crew LeBron beat Crew Giannis final yr, and Crew LeBron beat Crew Stephen Curry in 2018.

Antetokounmpo acquired 5,902,286 votes, simply probably the most within the race to be the captain from the East. Embiid received the second-most votes within the East, at three.1 million and barely half of Antetokounmpo’s complete.

Fan voting, the NBA stated, was up 7% from final yr.

Having the 21-year-old Younger and the 20-year-old Doncic beginning provides the NBA two starters these ages or youthful for under the second time. The opposite was in 1998, when a 19-year-old Bryant and a 21-year-old Kevin Garnett received starter nods.

“It’s an indescribable feeling,” Younger stated in an announcement launched by the Hawks. “After watching and admiring all these guys in the league growing up, I am truly humbled to be in this position.”

The reserves might be introduced Jan. 31, with NBA head coaches doing the voting for these. James and Antetokounmpo will decide their groups on Feb. 6, first splitting up the eight remaining starters after which selecting from the pool of 14 reserves.

The starters had been chosen by means of a formulation that gave 50% of the load to fan votes, 25% to participant votes and 25% to voting accomplished by a panel of 100 media members.

For probably the most half, the followers received who they wished. The three frontcourt alternatives from the East and West mirrored the fan voting, as did the West guards. The one exception was amongst East guards: Younger was the followers’ prime decide, whereas Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving was second amongst followers and Walker was third.

Walker, nevertheless, was the highest East guard selection amongst media and NBA gamers. Irving was sixth in each of these tallies, sufficient to drop his complete rating beneath Walker.

Younger bucked some traits so far as getting his All-Star beginning spot.

He entered Thursday because the third-leading scorer within the NBA at 29.2 factors per sport, behind solely Harden’s 36.6 and Antetokounmpo’s 30.zero. However the Hawks are solely 11-34 coming into Thursday, and it’s uncommon for a participant on a crew on the backside of the league or with a profitable proportion beneath .250 to get an All-Star nod.

The final time it occurred was 2016, with good purpose. The Lakers had been 11-44 and Bryant was a starter (and the main votegetter) anyway, largely as a result of that was his closing season within the NBA.

NBA gamers solid votes for 292 of their colleagues as potential starters. Media members voted for a complete of 26 totally different gamers.