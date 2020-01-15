“Remember Gujarat?”: Police Case Against BJP Workers Over Kerala March

Expletives have been shouted on the pro-CAA protest taken out by the BJP in Kerala.

Thiruvananthapuram:

A criticism has been filed in opposition to round 100 BJP activists for allegedly shouting communal slogans at a current march taken out to help the Citizenship Modification Act in Kerala’s Kozhikode district, police mentioned.

Abuses and references to the Gujarat riots had hire the air together with slogans supporting the controversial regulation because the activists made their approach by Kozhikode district’s Kuttiadi city on Monday. Whereas “don’t you remember Gujarat?” went one such chorus shouted in the course of the march, the others have been pretty unprintable.

The BJP activists have been believed to be referring to the 2002 Gujarat riots, which claimed greater than a thousand lives in a three-day interval that is arguably among the many darkest in Indian historical past. Video footage of the march has already been unfold extensively on social media.

Police mentioned they’ve filed a case below vilification, assault based mostly on faith, identification, residence, language and illegal meeting on the premise of a criticism from the Democratic Youth Federation of India, the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M).

The federal government termed it as proof of what the BJP actually stands for. “The BJP has started door-to-door campaigning, visiting houses to assure them that there is nothing against Muslims or other minorities in the Citizenship Amendment Act. But the slogans they shout on the streets reveal their real face. They are threatening a repeat of Gujarat. This is their real intention,” mentioned State Minister Thomas Isaac, claiming that the true function of the controversial regulation and the Nationwide Register of Residents is to polarise society alongside communal strains.

Senior BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan mentioned that the police case was steeped in bias. “Anti-CAA protesters say all kinds of things against the Prime Minister and other leaders, but no case is registered. They have booked people from the pro-CAA rally because their voice and strength are growing,” he mentioned.

He was evasive about condemning references to the Gujarat violence. “I have not heard the video, but taking the name of any state — taking the name of Gujarat — is not wrong. There has been violence in other states too, in Kerala too. Taking the name of a state is not wrong,” Mr Rajasekharan mentioned.

The Citizenship Modification Act, for the primary time, makes faith the take a look at of citizenship in India. The federal government says it can assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated nations get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to spiritual persecution earlier than 2015. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular rules of the structure.