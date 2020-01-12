Remember these Titans! NFL giant killers

Derrick Henry helps plough the trail for upstart Tennessee

BALTIMORE — Keep in mind these Titans, upset kings extraordinaire.

Even when they don’t win one other recreation in these playoffs, the Tennessee Titans have accomplished greater than sufficient to rank as one of many prime big killers in NFL post-season historical past.

The upstarts at the moment are only one win from a Tremendous Bowl berth, for a bunch of causes, however largely due to the insanely nice play of their dominating monster of a working again, Derrick Henry.

He’s gaining yards on the bottom like nobody in NFL playoff annals after two video games, with 372 yards.

A fourth-year participant out of the College of Alabama, Henry stands 6-foot-Three, weighs 247 kilos and possesses upper-body muscle mass so chiselled and enormous you’d swear in individual he have to be a decent finish or defensive finish.

However, bygosh, was Henry born to run. He by no means has regarded higher than on this month’s enormous upset wins.

First, every week in the past Saturday as Tennessee knocked off the New England Patriots — the defending Tremendous Bowl champions — within the first spherical, and on their very own turf no much less, 20-13. Henry set a brand new Titans playoff document with 182 yards.

That document lasted precisely seven days.

On Saturday night time right here at M&T Financial institution Stadium, because the Titans eradicated the Baltimore Ravens — the NFL’s No. 1 crew through the common season (14-2) that hadn’t misplaced since September — Henry ran for 190 yards, with 134 coming in an eye-popping second half.

Just one NFL working again since 1950 — Freeman McNeil of the New York Jets, with 202 at Cincinnati in 1983 — has rushed for extra yards on the street than Henry’s two Saturday-night specials this month.

Henry moreover on Saturday night time grew to become the primary working again in NFL historical past ever to hurry for 180-plus yards in three consecutive video games, courting again to the ultimate regular-season recreation in Houston.

“I am happy we won,” Henry stated. “Stats and all that is good, but we got the win, and we are advancing. That is the most important thing.”

Saturday’s AFC divisional playoff recreation wasn’t even shut. The Titans had at the least a two-score lead for a lot of the sport, profitable 28-12.

Subsequent up for the Titans? The AFC championship recreation subsequent Sunday, on the street once more — both at Kansas Metropolis in opposition to the Chiefs, or at Houston in opposition to the Texans (Three:05 p.m. EST, CTV through CBS).

The winner faces the NFC champion in Tremendous Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 in Miami.

One of many oldest clichés in sport says you may throw out the regular-season data come playoff time. As a result of it’s not a matter of the way you performed on common over the earlier Four-6 months, however solely the way you’re enjoying recently.

And the Titans recently have been somewhat good. They may have opened 2-Four, however they completed the common season profitable 7-of-10, and at the moment are a surprising 2-Zero within the post-season.

It’s essentially the most spectacular displaying by a wild-card playoff crew because the NFC wild-card New York Giants went all the way in which following the 2007 season.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel stated he doesn’t pay a lot consideration to “underdog” labels.

“It’s professional soccer. All people will get paid. All people has a job to do. We knew we have been going to get on a aircraft a few weeks in the past, and so long as we stored profitable, we’re going to maintain getting on that aircraft. The identical factor this week.

“We’re going to proceed to enhance and never let complacency set in and never be enthusiastic about profitable no matter this was. I do know we’re enjoying within the AFC championship recreation, however we need to proceed to enhance. You heard me say the groups that do, they maintain enjoying. And those that don’t, they make low season plans.”

