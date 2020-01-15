'Remember When...?' Tejashwi Yadav Needles Nitish Kumar During CAA Debate

Tejashwi Yadav has not often missed an opportunity to accuse Nitish Kumar of fixing sides for his personal good points

Patna:

Tejashwi Yadav, in his newest assault on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, sought to embarrass his former boss with a throwback to what he referred to as the occasions they sat collectively and mentioned how “dangerous” is the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP’s ideological mentor. The RJD chief was talking within the Bihar meeting in opposition to the controversial citizenship legislation and Nationwide Register for Residents (NRC).

“I remember when I was deputy chief minister and sat next to you, you used to tell me RSS people are dangerous, be wary of their design. You said it, chief minister. It wasn’t me. You used to say it will be a long struggle and not an easy one. You would say it is up to you young leaders to carry it forward…” Tejashwi Yadav, the chief of opposition within the Bihar meeting, deadpanned.

Throughout the ground, Nitish Kumar betrayed no emotion. His deputy Sushil Kumar Modi of the BJP gave the impression to be grinning.

“Now you say the same things to Chirag Paswan (Lok Janshakti Party). He feels trapped,” Tejashwi went on. “If we have to save the country, we should not think of our welfare. We have to take decisions for the nation’s benefit. What is your fear? Now your stint is ending. You have seen everything. You should take decisions to benefit future generations.”

Tejashwi Yadav, the son of RJD chief Lalu Yadav, was deputy Chief Minister of Bihar till Nitish Kumar dumped the RJD and Congress in 2017 and revived his ties with the BJP. Since then, Tejashwi, 30, has not often missed an opportunity to accuse Nitish Kumar of fixing sides for his personal good points.

After his feedback within the meeting, Tejashwi Yadav posted a video together with a stinging notice. “India has never seen any egotistical “Deceit Lord” like Nitish Kumar. He cares about power not the people. He pledges by “Situations put forth to stay in energy” not the CONSTITUTION by selling mandate, mortgaging principles & ideology. Therefore, stop misleading Mr. Marketeer,” he tweeted.

Challenged by critics and even a bit of his personal get together, Nitish Kumar on Monday mentioned he was open to a debate on the protests in opposition to the Citizenship (Modification) Act (CAA) it within the Bihar meeting, signaling his reservations on the controversial legislation that his get together Janata Dal (United) supported in parliament. On the NRC or Nationwide Register of Citizenship, Nitish Kumar mentioned that there was “no question” of or want for implementing it in Bihar.

The Chief Minister broke his silence on the CAA protests after Tejashwi attacked the religion-based citizenship legislation and dared Mr Kumar to spell out his stand at the price of upsetting ally BJP.