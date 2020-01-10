Remo D’Souza to direct Salman Khan again after Race 3?

Remo D’Souza with Salman KhanInstagram

Whereas Remo D’Souza is understood for delivering quite a few dance hits, he has earned a reputation as a director too with movies like ‘ABCD’, its sequel and the 2018 characteristic ‘Race three’ which proved to be a large hit on the field by raking round Rs. 300 crore. Nonetheless, the movie wasn’t obtained effectively by the critics and since them his equation with Salman Khan has been in a limbo and followers have been questioning if the duo would ever work once more!

Properly, a lot to the enjoyment of the followers, Remo answered in optimistic to query of collaborating with the ‘Dabangg’ star but once more in a movie titled ‘Dancing Dad’. Nonetheless, the information of the film occurring the flooring does not appear to be anyplace round.

Remo D’Souza to make ‘Dancing Dad’ with Salman Khan

The choreographer-director revealed in a current interview with Hindustan Instances, “We were going to do a film, Dancing Dad, with him before. I have that script, too, and whenever he says he has got time, we do it, and I will jump onto it!”

Commenting on his industrial hit ‘Race three’ produced by the lead actor himself, Remo stated, “I was happy with the fact that Salman chose me to direct a film for him. I was very lucky, and happy with the box office also. [One thing] it didn’t get, which I was hoping for..was better reviews.” Regardless that the movie did not handle to garner rave opinions, the 45-year-old did not felt “disappointed” relatively was simply “hoping for it.”

Whereas he’s at present busy with the promotions of his upcoming dance characteristic ‘Road Dancer 3D’ starring Varun Dhawan with Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi; Remo asserted that he nonetheless shares a optimistic equation with Salman.

Saying that each one is effectively, the choreographer added, “It’s amazing. We still meet and discuss films.” This got here within the wake of considered one of his earlier interviews given to IANS during which Remo had hinted at some inventive variations on ‘Race three’ units.

“I learnt two very important things after that film. Firstly, never work on a half-baked script, work on the script much harder before you roll the camera. And secondly, I have learnt to put my foot down when it’s needed, especially when creative difference happens. One can argue till one level, but not after that… So then, it’s better to put my foot down,” he had stated.

Remo’s upcoming directorial is coming 5 years after he directed Varun and Shraddha’s duo in ‘ABCD 2’. The movie has already gained hearts with its foot-tapping numbers and is all set to open in theatres on January 24 this 12 months.