“Removing JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar Not The Solution”: Ministry

JNU college students have demanded M Jagadesh Kumar’s sacking (File)

New Delhi:

The Schooling Ministry on Thursday dominated out the elimination of JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar amid calls for for his sacking from college students and a piece of academics.

Ministry officers, nonetheless, stated that the “formula” determined throughout consultations with college students and administration to resolve the continued standoff must be carried out. JNU college students have been protesting the hike in hostel price for over two months.

“Removing the VC is not the solution. The basic issue on which the whole problem has arisen needs to be addressed first. Changing X, Y or Z is not as important as resolving the issues that have come up. The basic bone of contention needs to be resolved,” Secretary Amit Khare stated.

On the problem raised by college students of their union not being formally notified by the college, he stated, “the ministry’s focus is on academic issues on campus and not political”.

The college officers together with the Vice Chancellor have been known as on the Ministry on Friday over college students’ claims that the revised charges as determined in the course of the ministry’s intervention usually are not being carried out.

Mr Khare met a delegation of representatives from JNU College students Union and Lecturers Affiliation the place they put ahead the demand of his elimination.

The HRD Ministry has known as the scholars once more on Friday after the assembly with Vice Chancellor and his group.

“We will talk to the university administration that the fees changes which were decided last month are implemented. We are working on resolving the issues and restoring normalcy. It is a prestigious university and should remain that way,” Mr Khare stated.

VC Kumar, nonetheless, denied claims that the system arrived on the ministry shouldn’t be being absolutely carried out and there’s no deviation from it.

“As far as the fee issue is concerned, there has been no deviation from the formula arrived at the HRD Ministry last month. As decided, students are not being charged any services or utility fees,” Mr Kumar advised PTI.

“We have also written to UGC to release funds for covering the utility and service charges as decided,” he added.