Renaming Kolkata Port Won’t Impact Its Performance: CPI(M)

PM Modi introduced that Kolkata Port can be renamed after Syama Prasad Mookerjee

Kolkata:

The CPI(M) on Sunday criticised the Centre for its choice to rename the Kolkata Port Belief after Syama Prasad Mookerjee, contending that the rechristening can have no materials affect on the port’s efficiency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whereas talking on the 150th anniversary programme of the Kolkata Port Belief on Sunday, had introduced that it is going to be renamed after the Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder.

“When (Narendra) Modi came to power, we thought the government will be a game changer. Now, we see that the government is a name changer,” CPI(M) chief and former MP Mohd Salim stated.

“Ideally, the navigability of the Haldia Dock Complex (part of KoPT) should have been increased by improving its draft,” Mr Salim advised reporters.

He additionally stated the BJP leaders are deceptive the individuals with varied interpretations of the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) and the Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC).