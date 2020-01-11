Renee Michelle Says Tessa Blanchard’s Victim Didn’t Come Forward For Fear Of Being Black-Balled

Tessa Blanchard is a 3rd era professional wrestler and lots of people take into account her among the best working at the moment. Some accusations not too long ago got here out that don’t put her in the perfect mild.

La Black Rose got here ahead after Sienna revealed on Twitter that Blanchard spit in a girl’s face and referred to as her the N-Phrase. La Black Rose later confirmed this story.

Renee Michelle knew about this incident and spoke out about why La Black Rose by no means stated something. Tessa Blanchard has a strong identify and La Black Rose was afraid of being black-balled by the professional wrestling enterprise for coming ahead with the story about Tully Blanchard’s daughter.

The day I obtained the decision from my gf La Rosa Negra of the incident- she made me promise to maintain my mouth shut as a result of she was afraid of being blacked ball by her. As promised, I did. So I helped her get into Marvelous which is one other Japanese promotion.



We’ll should see how this pans out for Tessa Blanchard. She remains to be scheduled for an Influence World Title match at Exhausting To Kill towards Sami Callihan on January 12th.