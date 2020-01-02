Renee Young On Feeling She Can’t Comment On Jon Moxley’s AEW Matches

Jon Moxley left WWE and the Dean Ambrose title behind. He didn’t depart his actual life spouse Renee Younger. The 2 appear even happier now. Nonetheless, some followers are liable to consider that anybody with WWE ties hates everybody concerned with AEW.

“We thought about [divorce] but we decided we could overcome this obstacle,” Renee Younger joked on After The Bell. There have been a number of instances when Younger tweeted about her husband’s AEW work and the IWC went wild.

Younger went on to elucidate how she appears like she will’t even touch upon one in all her husband’s matches in All Elite Wrestling. If she does a storm of followers flood her timeline with theories about her leaving WWE too.

“It’s so annoying. It’s so stupid that like I feel like I can’t even tweet about something or I can’t talk about a match that he had or whatever. It’s like all this backlash it’s like: ‘AEW CONFIRMED! RENEE YOUNG GOING TO AEW!’ It’s like guys give me a break. It’s like nonstop. Having so much wrestling on TV it’s like people need to take a chill pill.”

Renee Younger additionally stated that due to her new schedule with WWE it signifies that she doesn’t need to be on the highway a lot. She will now care for “house sh*t” as she places it. Younger may have time to hang around together with her husband who additionally occurs to be a prime AEW star.

None of that signifies that Renee Younger goes anyplace as a result of she is sort of glad together with her WWE and Fox state of affairs.

