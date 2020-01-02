Renee Young On Second Guessing Herself On WWE RAW Commentary

Renee Younger was the primary full-time feminine member of a WWE commentary staff. She doesn’t have that position any extra and is a particular contributor on Friday Evening SmackDown. She can also be the host of WWE Backstage on FS1.

Whereas chatting with Corey Graves on After The Bell, Younger expressed the reduction she presently feels. Now she doesn’t need to second guess herself a lot. She was up for the problem of commentary, however Renee Younger is way happier on WWE Backstage.

“You know what, this is so simple. I think that I do best when I’m allowed to laugh at stuff and make things fun. I felt like I was not really able to do that as much on commentary. So to be back in a studio setting and just talk about wrestling as a fan. That’s something that couldn’t come across when I was on commentary. Now I can shoot the sh*t with Booker [T], we’ve got Paige on there, we’ve got Punk. I like to be able to talk not in sound bites. That’s really the thing here.” “When the commentary thing came up I was like ‘hell yeah I’ll try it.’ I think that I could find a way to try and make something work. But it’s definitely nice to not have to second guess myself anymore. I felt like I was second guessing myself on commentary all the time. Now I’m just like ‘cool I know what I’m doing.’ My confidence is back up at 100, it’s a world of difference.”

WWE Backstage offers Renee Younger far more freedom to precise herself. Working in sound bites wasn’t her factor. Now she will be able to have enjoyable with Booker T, Paige, CM Punk, and Christian whereas making that Fox cash.

