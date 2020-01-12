Renee Young Scores Free Candy After Savvy Social Media Move

News TV SHOWS

Renee Younger loves getting care packages within the mail and now it appears like she will be able to anticipate a field from Twizzlers very quickly because of a sensible social media maneuver.

Joey Ryan and Renee Younger apparently have “licorice heat.” Ryan is a fan of Crimson Vines, however Younger can’t betray her Twizzlers.

The King Of Sleaze tweeted out saying: “Everyone has heat with everyone in wrestling these days. I don’t get it. The only person in wrestling who I truly hate is myself.”

The WWE Backstage host replied saying: “We have licorice heat.” This was adopted by Ryan taunting Younger with a photograph exhibiting him surrounded by a ton of Crimson Vines merchandise.

Younger tweeted again saying: “I love @TWIZZLERS but I don’t have a cool photo of me with ALL of their products.” Then to her shock, she obtained a reply from the official Twizzlers account. It’s a superb factor Renee Younger tagged them in her submit.

What?! Properly that’s not okay with us! Ship us a DM and we’ll assist you to make an epic photograph

Renee Younger is all about taking a Twizzlers PR photograph for some free sweet. She replied again saying that they will’t let Crimson Vines win this one.

Properly performed, Renee.

I really like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.

