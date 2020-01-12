Renee Young Scores Free Candy After Savvy Social Media Move

Renee Younger loves getting care packages within the mail and now it appears like she will be able to anticipate a field from Twizzlers very quickly because of a sensible social media maneuver.

Joey Ryan and Renee Younger apparently have “licorice heat.” Ryan is a fan of Crimson Vines, however Younger can’t betray her Twizzlers.

The King Of Sleaze tweeted out saying: “Everyone has heat with everyone in wrestling these days. I don’t get it. The only person in wrestling who I truly hate is myself.”

The WWE Backstage host replied saying: “We have licorice heat.” This was adopted by Ryan taunting Younger with a photograph exhibiting him surrounded by a ton of Crimson Vines merchandise.

Younger tweeted again saying: “I love @TWIZZLERS but I don’t have a cool photo of me with ALL of their products.” Then to her shock, she obtained a reply from the official Twizzlers account. It’s a superb factor Renee Younger tagged them in her submit.

What?! Properly that’s not okay with us! Ship us a DM and we’ll assist you to make an epic photograph

Renee Younger is all about taking a Twizzlers PR photograph for some free sweet. She replied again saying that they will’t let Crimson Vines win this one.

