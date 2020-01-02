Renee Young Traveling To Japan For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom

Renee Younger not too long ago disclosed that she feels as if she will be able to’t speak about her husband’s matches. Since Jon Moxley left WWE there are all the time going to be followers that blow issues out of proportion. She might be in Japan to help Mox for his Wrestle Kingdom debut.

Comic Ron Funches tweeted out that he extremely recommends strolling round Tokyo itemizing to Gang Starr. It’s unclear if Funches is in Tokyo for Wrestle Kingdom, however it’s possible since he’s a superfan.

Renee Younger commented again to Funches saying: “I’m there tomorrow. I’ll do it.”

Jon Moxley faces Lance Archer for the IWGP United States Title in a Texas Deathmatch at Wrestle Kingdom. If Renee Younger didn’t like what her husband did to himself at Full Gear then the primary night time of Wrestle Kingdom could be onerous to look at.