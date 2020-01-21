Renquist’s 20 not enough for Walsh in loss to Cheraw

The Cheraw Wolverines earned a win after they defeated the Walsh Eagles 50-37 on Saturday.

Cheraw was paced in scoring by Heaven-Lee Marquez who scored 17 factors whereas additionally gathering 5 rebounds and two assists. Regan Stoker aided the trouble by contributing seven factors.

Walsh was lead in scoring by Jensen Renquist who put up 20 factors, whereas additionally recording 10 rebounds and three assists. Brooke McDonald helped by chipping in 11 factors and 10 rebounds.

Each groups will go on the highway of their subsequent contest, with Cheraw heading to play Wiley and Walsh taking over Wiley.

Extra Colorado Excessive College Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Put up at this time



This story was created with expertise offered by Information Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is out there.