January 16, 2020 | 5:55pm

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley launched an emotional video assertion Thursday by which she talked about battling the hair-loss situation alopecia — and ended the clip by publicly revealing her bald head for the primary time.

The Massachusetts Democrat advised The Root that she first started noticing bald patches in her hair within the fall — and ultimately started “waking up every morning to sinkfulls of hair.”

“I did not want to go to sleep because I did not want the morning to come where I would … be met with more hair in the sink and an image in the mirror of a person who increasingly felt like a stranger to me,” she advised the net journal.

The “last little bit” of her hair fell out final month, the day earlier than the Home of Representatives voted to question President Trump.

“I was completely bald. And in a matter of hours, was going to have to walk into the floor, the House Chamber … and cast a vote in support of articles of impeachment,” Pressley recalled. “And so I didn’t have the luxury of mourning what felt like the loss of a limb. It was a moment of transformation, not of my choosing.”

“But I knew the moment demanded that I stand in it and that I lean in,” she continued. “And I exited the floor as soon as I could and I hid in a bathroom stall. I felt naked, exposed, vulnerable. I felt embarrassed. I felt ashamed. I felt betrayed.”

Pressley stated she felt like she “owed” a proof to all of the little ladies who seemed as much as her signature braided coiffure as an expression of racial pleasure.

“My husband says I don’t — you know, that everything doesn’t have to be political,” Pressley stated. “The reality is that I’m black, and I’m a black woman, and I’m a black woman in politics. And everything I do is political.”

The 45-year-old Congresswoman — a part of “The Squad” of progressive Democratic freshmen that features Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota — stated she’s begun to make peace with the situation.

“I’m very early in my alopecia journey. But I’m making progress every day. And that’s why I’m doing this today,” she stated.

“It’s about self agency. It’s about power. It’s about acceptance,” she stated. “It’s so interesting to me that right now on this journey, when I feel the most unlike myself is when I am wearing a wig. So I think that means I’m on my way.”

Her fellow Squad mate Ocasio-Cortez tweeted her help.

“Could you imagine losing all your hair on the eve of an enormously public day? And then turning that intensely intimate ordeal to make space for others?,” the freshman firebrand wrote.

“Ayanna, you are a living blessing.”