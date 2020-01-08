January eight, 2020 | 9:58am

Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.) has formally submitted his letter of resignation to Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.), saying he’ll vacate his congressional seat on January 13.

Within the letter, posted to Twitter Tuesday, Hunter made no point out of his December responsible plea on fees of misusing a minimum of $250,000 in marketing campaign funds. As a substitute, he touted his navy service, noting he enlisted within the Marines after 9/11, and his congressional work.

“After three tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, I was elected to the House and brought with me lessons I learned during my service in the Marine Crops and the values instilled by my father who held this seat before me,” Hunter wrote.

“During my time in Congress, I had the privilege of helping thousands of individuals in my district — from making sure veterans received the benefits they earned, to helping Social Security and Medicare recipients cut through red tape, to assisting immigrants seeking legal citizenship, and countless others going up against the IRS, ATF or other government agencies,” the California Republican added as he doled out his previous accomplishments.

The San Diego consultant was charged together with his spouse Margaret in August 2018 for spending marketing campaign funds on household holidays to Italy and Hawaii, tuition for his or her youngsters, theater tickets, groceries, restaurant payments, dental visits and even airplane tickets for his or her pet bunny, Eggburt, to journey alongside them.

Hunter initially slammed the indictment as politically motivated and introduced on by “partisan Democrat prosecutors,” earlier than his spouse started to cooperate with investigators as a part of a plea settlement in June 2019 — which required her to testify towards her husband.

After pleading responsible, nevertheless, Hunter aimed to spin the plea on account of him making “mistakes.”

“I failed to monitor and account for my campaign spending. I made mistakes, and that’s what [pleading guilty] was all about. So, that being said, I’ll have more statements in the future about the future.”

California prosecutors slammed his feedback, saying his crimes had been “not about mismanagement of his campaign.”

“Congressman Hunter himself misappropriated his own campaign funds for the use of himself and his family,” utilizing these funds “as a piggy bank to float a lifestyle they couldn’t maintain,” Assistant US Legal professional Phil Halpern, who was a part of the prosecution group towards the embattled politician, stated in response.

As a part of his responsible plea, Hunter faces as much as 5 years behind bars. Halpern stated that his workplace would search a jail time period of a minimum of one 12 months.