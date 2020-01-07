Rep. Duncan Hunter submits his resignation

Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Alpine) has submitted his resignation efficient Monday to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Hunter pleaded responsible Dec. three to 1 depend of conspiracy to misuse marketing campaign funds, however had delayed resigning from Congress till after the vacations.

Hunter, who was elected 11 years in the past, didn’t tackle the scandal or prices that introduced an finish to his profession within the two-page letter to Pelosi and Newsom, as a substitute itemizing his accomplishments in Congress and thanking constituents for his or her assist. Hunter might be sentenced March 17 and faces a most of 5 years in jail.

A 3-year investigation discovered that Hunter used greater than $250,000 in marketing campaign funds to pay for resort rooms to entertain his mistresses, his youngsters’s personal faculty tuition, transportation for 2 pet rabbits and different bills.

He and his spouse, Margaret, who dealt with his marketing campaign funds, have been every initially indicted on 60 federal counts in August 2018, however every pleaded to a single depend fairly than face trial.

First elected to Congress in 2008, Hunter represents central and northeastern San Diego County and a small a part of Riverside County. As soon as Hunter’s resignation is official, Newsom could have 14 days to name for a particular election to fill the seat.