January 22, 2020 | 10:58am

It wasn’t all a dream.

One impeachment supervisor took an uncommon method to answering a Trump legal professional’s query: by quoting a legendary rapper from his Brooklyn Home district.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) took a line from Infamous B.I.G. Tuesday when responding to a query by Jay Sekulow, an legal professional on President Trump’s impeachment protection crew who requested, “Why are we here?”

“We are here, sir, because President Trump pressured a foreign government to target an American citizen for political and personal gain,” the New York Democrat responded, including, “We are here, sir, because President Trump solicited foreign interference in the 2020 election and corrupted our democracy.”

“And we are here, sir, to follow the facts, follow the law, be guided by the Constitution, and present the truth to the American people. That is why we are here, Mr. Sekulow. If you don’t know, now you know,” Jeffries closed by saying, a line from the rap icon’s 1994 smash hit “Juicy.”

Biggie, whose actual identify was Christopher Wallace, grew up in Clinton Hill, lined in Hakeem’s eighth District.

Infamous B.I.G. WireImage

Tuesday was not the primary time Jeffries had paid tribute to Biggie on the Home ground.

The congressman honored the rap legend in August 2017 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of his demise.

“We know he went from negative to positive and emerged as one of the world most important hip-hop stars. His rags-to-riches life story is the classic embodiment of the American dream. Biggie Smalls is gone but he will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Notorious B.I.G., where Brooklyn at?” Jeffries mentioned.