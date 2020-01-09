January 9, 2020 | three:08pm | Up to date January 9, 2020 | three:11pm

An Indiana congressman who served in Afghanistan as a member of the Navy Reserve spoke out on behalf of America’s army veterans Wednesday after US Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., claimed she suffered from post-traumatic stress dysfunction.

US Rep. Jim Banks, a Republican, stated Omar’s feedback have been a “disgrace,” calling the remarks “offensive to our nation’s veterans who really do have PTSD after putting their life on the line to keep America safe.”

Omar had made her remarks throughout a information convention with different Democrats on Wednesday, at which she stated she “felt ill” due to “everything that is taking place” within the Center East — a reference to the latest US tensions between the US and Iran, together with final week’s US airstrike in Baghdad and Iran’s missile assaults early Wednesday towards airbases in Iraq the place US service members are stationed.

“And I think every time I hear about…I hear of conversations around war, I find myself being stricken with PTSD,” she stated. “And I find peace knowing that I serve with great advocates for peace and people who have shown courage against war.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar complained she’s “stricken with PTSD” due to latest occasions within the Center East. This can be a shame and offensive to our nation’s veterans who actually do have PTSD after placing their life on the road to maintain America secure. pic.twitter.com/twhZDuUDu0 — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) January eight, 2020

After Banks took situation together with her feedback, Omar posted a reply on Twitter, making reference to her youth in war-torn Somalia. Omar left her homeland together with her household close to the beginning of the Somali Civil Struggle in 1991 and spent 4 years at a Kenyan refugee camp earlier than immigrating to the US in 1995.

“Hi Jim, I survived war as a child and deal with post-traumatic stress disorder—much like many who have served or lived through war,” she wrote within the tweet, which was addressed to Banks however not tagged. “It’s shameful that you as a member of Congress would erase the PTSD of survivors.”

Hello Jim, I survived conflict as a toddler and cope with post-traumatic stress dysfunction—very like many who’ve served or lived by conflict. It’s shameful that you simply as a member of Congress would erase the PTSD of survivors. pic.twitter.com/QdDBKDSOCS — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January eight, 2020

However Banks doubled down on his feedback later Wednesday night, posting a video that confirmed Omar and different Democrats guffawing within the background as their colleague, US Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, spoke to reporters in regards to the greater than four,000 US service members killed in Iraq over time.

“Your words and actions at today’s press conference reveal your feelings toward our soldiers serving abroad and the video speaks for itself,” Banks wrote, together with a video of the information convention shared by Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga.

No @IlhanMN – you may’t change the topic. Your phrases and actions at at this time’s press convention reveal your emotions towards our troopers serving overseas and the video speaks for itself. 👇 https://t.co/T2OREUaIm6 — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) January 9, 2020

Omar posted one other message a couple of half-hour later, elaborating that she had “lived in a war zone” and had “seen what conflict does to families and communities.”

Widespread Protection, a veterans group that opposes President Trump, got here to Omar’s protection on social media.

“Dear @RepJimBanks…Veterans like us know that people wearing uniforms aren’t the only ones impacted by [email protected] is a refugee,” the group stated. “We stand with her against hawkish elites like you.”

Others additionally famous that PTSD doesn’t simply have an effect on those that serve within the army.

However some commenters got here to Banks’ protection as properly.

“If you aren’t familiar with Banks, he’s been with the Navy since 2012,” one Twitter person wrote, “and was deployed to Afghanistan about 6 years ago. So he knows a little something about PTSD.”