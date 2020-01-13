January 13, 2020 | 12:16pm

Democratic Staten Island Rep. Max Rose, who’s dealing with a well-funded Republican problem to his re-election, plans to endorse Michael Bloomberg’s presidential bid, The Submit has discovered.

“He thinks Bloomberg will help with his re-election money,” a supply informed The Submit.

Two extra sources mentioned they anticipate the endorsement “soon.”

Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, a Republican, is operating for Rose’s seat within the 11th Congressional District, which skews proper of middle politically. The freshman Democrat and Military veteran Rose beat GOP Rep. Dan Donovan in 2018.

Bloomberg spent tens of tens of millions of serving to Democrats takeover management of the Home of Representatives in 2018, though the billionaire media mogul really backed Donovan’s unsuccessful re-election bid.

On the time, Rose referred to as Bloomberg’s use of stop-and-frisk “unconstitutional,” earlier than the previous three-term mayor apologized for his use of the controversial policing tactic.

A marketing campaign spokesman for Bloomberg didn’t instantly return a message. A rep for Rose declined to remark.