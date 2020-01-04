“Repeat Offenders”: UN Envoy On Imran Khan’s Dhaka Video Tweet For India

Syed Akbaruddin is India’s everlasting consultant within the United Nations.

New Delhi:

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been dealing with extreme backlash after he shared a video final evening to spotlight what he known as was an instance of police brutality towards Muslims in Uttar Pradesh, however he ended up deleting it as a result of the clip turned out to be footage shot in 2013 in Bangladesh. Launching a scathing assault on Imran Khan for sharing the footage, prime diplomat Syed Akbaruddin tweeted: “Repeat Offenders”.

Mr Khan had shared the clip after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh sought his assist as reviews emerged that lots of of indignant individuals have surrounded the long-lasting gurdwara in Nankana Sahib- – a city in Pakistan the place Guru Nanak was born – and threw stones, with devotees inside.

“Indian Police’s pogrom against Muslims,” Pak PM then tweeted, tagging a seven-year-old video of police brutality from Bangladesh. He later deleted the publish.

“Repeat Offenders…” Mr Akbaruddin, who’s India’s everlasting consultant within the United Nations, wrote on Twitter, with the hashtag “#oldhabitsdiehard”. He additionally shared the clip once more.

Within the video, a policeman is seen holding a defend of the Fast Motion Battalion (RAB) – an elite anti-crime and anti-terrorism unit of the Bangladesh Police.

Repeat Offenders…#Oldhabitsdiehardpic.twitter.com/wmsmuiMOjf — Syed Akbaruddin (@AkbaruddinIndia) January three, 2020

In an announcement, the federal government additionally condemned the violence at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib. “India strongly condemns these wanton acts of destruction and desecration of the holy place. We call upon the Government of Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of the members of the Sikh community,” the assertion learn.

Islamabad, in a midnight assertion, stated that the Sikh shrine was “undamaged”.

Authorities in Punjab province have knowledgeable that there was a scuffle within the metropolis of Nankana Sahib on Friday between two Muslim group, stated Pakistan’s International Workplace. The altercation reportedly occurred on a minor incident at a tea-stall and the District Administration instantly intervened and arrested the accused, it stated.

“Most importantly, the Gurdwara remains untouched and undamaged,” stated the Pakistan International Workplace stated.

