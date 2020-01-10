REPORT: 2021 Star Wars Game Will Begin the New Era, Takes Place 400 Years Prior to Skywalker Saga

Following the combined reception of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker—the movie that concluded the well-known Skywalker saga—followers have been wanting to see how the large franchise continues. Within the online game house, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was met with important reward, having fun with unbelievable gross sales and general constructive reception from gamers. However, trying forward, what can we count on from Star Wars? If sure experiences are to be believed, the following period of Star Wars will start in 2021, and it’ll kick off with a online game.

As relayed by VG24/7, a report from Making Star Wars explains that the sequence will start a brand new saga that doesn’t contain the Skywalkers and can happen throughout what’s known as “The High Republic,” 400 years earlier than little Anakin ever received a podrace. Making Star Wars has a historical past of getting Star Wars leaks proper, so it’s a report value listening to.

Sources are saying the following Star Wars Saga goes to happen throughout an period referred to as “The High Republic” period. It sounds just like the setting is 400 years earlier than The Skywalker Saga. This new saga is ready throughout a time that the Sith’s “Rule of Two” has been established by Darth Bane, and Yoda is a Jedi, however isn’t the previous Jedi we all know from the Skywalker period.

The positioning doesn’t elaborate on who its sources are, however web site Ziro.hu corroborates Making Star Wars’ experiences, stating that the following period of Star Wars is being internally known as Mission Luminous, spanning varied types of media. With the launch of Disney , a streaming service just like Netflix, the Star Wars franchise can have a number of avenues for content material, together with TV sequence, films, comics, and video video games. Ziro.hu additionally experiences that the primary product kicking off the brand new period will probably be a online game in 2021. It’s unknown presently which style the sport is meant to be or which developer is tackling the alleged venture, however it’s a protected guess to imagine it’s below the EA umbrella. The positioning notes:

Though Mission Luminous is claimed to be launched in 2020, our informant mentioned that its first product will probably be a online game in 2021, however might present no details about its content material and its builders.

Assuming the experiences about this rumored recreation are right by way of when it takes place, it will be separate from a Jedi: Fallen Order sequel, which is technically a part of the Skywalker saga/period. Writer EA or Respawn haven’t publicly introduced a Jedi: Fallen Order sequel, however latest job listings appear to counsel one might already be within the works. It’s additionally solely potential that Respawn is tackling this new recreation within the type of Jedi: Fallen Order, however with a brand new narrative and time-period.

The following movie within the Star Wars sequence is reported to launch someday in 2022, following the launch of the rumored recreation in 2021. After Jedi: Fallen Order’s launch, the market confirmed single-player Star Wars recreation can carry out exceptionally properly, each critically and commercially. It broke the cycle of rocky and sporadic Star Wars releases following EA’s Battlefront and Battlefront II—video games that targeted on multiplayer shooter elements and never authentic single-player narratives. However, take these rumors with a grain of salt since nothing has been formally confirmed by Disney or any developer/writer.

[Source: Making Star Wars via VG24/7]