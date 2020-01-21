Report card fail as teachers’ job action continues

Elementary college students in some faculty boards will go with out a first-term report card as a result of ongoing job motion by their academics.

The Toronto District College Board issued a be aware to folks explaining that academics won’t enter marks, studying expertise or feedback electronically, so time period one report playing cards have been cancelled.

“I want you to know that this difficult decision was made after careful consideration and a thorough review of all options,” Director of Training John Malloy mentioned in a letter to folks Tuesday.

“We regret that report cards will not be produced as we know they are an important measurement of student progress. It is important to note that teachers are still expected to assess and evaluate students and respond to your inquiries.”

The Peel District College Board has additionally introduced it won’t problem report playing cards for elementary college students — a transfer it expects might be replicated at boards throughout the province.

Along with this week’s rotating one-day strikes, the Elementary Academics’ Federation of Ontario has withdrawn administrative companies, pupil preparation for standardized testing and supervision of extracurricular actions after faculty hours.

All 4 instructor unions in Ontario are engaged in some withdrawal of administrative companies, and three have held single-day strikes.

ETFO is conducting one-day strikes all week at rotating faculty boards.

The Ontario English Catholic Instructor’s Affiliation (OECTA) performed a full province-wide strike on Tuesday, whereas the Ontario Secondary College Academics’ Federation (OSSTF) focused quite a few boards the identical day, together with the TDSB.

Greater than 170,000 dad and mom have utilized for an Ontario authorities assist program to assist out with child-care prices throughout instructor strikes.

“We fully recognize the negative impacts teacher union escalation is having on families,” Training Minister Stephen Lecce mentioned in a press release Tuesday. “It is why we are calling on these union leaders to end these strikes given the adverse effects on students and financial hardship on parents.”

OECTA tweeted, “CLASS SIZE MATTERS!” #CatholicTeachers are combating towards the federal government’s elevated class dimension averages. This implies programs are being minimize and supportive adults are being taken out of the classroom. OUR STUDENTS DESERVE BETTER!”

Class sizes, obligatory e-learning and compensation are acknowledged points on this dispute.

An evaluation by the Monetary Accountability Workplace (FAO) of Ontario launched in September estimates that holding will increase in base wages of educators to 1% a 12 months — slightly than indexing them to inflation — would save the federal government about $2.5 billion between 2019-20 and 2023-24.

Wage restraint and will increase in school sizes are key to the federal government’s plan to regulate development within the training ministry’s price range which is projected to hit $31.6 billion in 2019-20, the FAO report says.

The federal government has since backtracked on its calls for for considerably bigger class sizes, however nonetheless plans to extend the common highschool class to 25 college students from the present 22.

The federal government’s preliminary requirement of 4 obligatory e-learning credit for a highschool diploma have since been lowered to 2.

