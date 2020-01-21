Report: Clicking This Link Will Add You To Several FBI Watchlists

WASHINGTON—Explaining that your title is now completely on a number of databases run by the federal regulation enforcement department, a brand new report issued Tuesday confirmed that, nicely, you’ve achieved it: By having clicked on this hyperlink, you’ve gotten been added to a number of FBI watchlists. Even if you can have simply scrolled previous and abstained from navigating to this text, a number of experiences indicated that, uh oh, you at the moment are being tracked by federal brokers as a possible terrorist and are prohibited from crossing state strains or leaving the nation, all since you couldn’t assist your self. Excessive-ranking officers within the U.S. intelligence neighborhood informed reporters that no matter whether or not you erase your browser historical past, delete your cookies, and even destroy the machine you’re at the moment utilizing, it’s too late. In reality, a number of experiences indicated that given how a lot you’ve simply fucked up, your finest wager now’s to bleach your hair, shave off your fingerprints, and faux your individual loss of life, as there are a number of federal brokers on their method to take you into custody as you waste your previous few moments of freedom studying this. At press time, nameless FBI sources beneficial that you simply say goodbye to your family members and get a transfer on, seeing as you solely have 15 minutes left and the clock is ticking.