Report: Colorado Rapids sign French winger Nicolas Benezet

Robin Fraser has reunited with considered one of his wingers from Toronto FC. In response to MLSSoccer.com the Colorado Rapids have signed French winger Nicolas Benezet to a Focused Allocation Cash (TAM) deal. The 28-year-old will switch from EA Guingamp which has bounced between Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 in France.

Upon Guingamp’s relegation final 12 months Benezet was despatched on a mortgage to Toronto the place he performed in 12 video games together with the playoffs and scored three targets. Benezet even began in 2019’s MLS Cup and scored the equalizer in Toronto’s huge playoff upset of Atlanta United in Georgia.

As a part of the deal, the Rapids will reportedly pay a $500,000 switch charge to Guingamp. Moreover, Colorado will ship $50,000 Common Allocation Cash (GAM) to Toronto FC for his rights, in addition to an extra $50,000 GAM pending performance-based incentives. Although not the entire numbers have been fully finalized a supply acquainted with the switch instructed the Denver Submit.

Benezet notched 12 targets and 10 assists in 86 appearances for Guingamp and has appeared in 130 Ligue 1 matches throughout his profession.

“He was great in our match against Toronto,” a supply throughout the Rapids group stated over textual content. “He has that speed the ‘Pids have come to love.”

The winger joins a ton of choices out broad for the Burgundy Boys. 2019 Rookie of the Yr Andre Shinyashiki, Jonathan Lewis, Sam Nicholson and Diego Rubio are all anticipated to contribute at wing.

Benezet solely provides to the Rapids offensive re-vamp. In 2018 that they had the worst offense in MLS, scoring solely 36 targets. Final season Colorado notched 58, which was third-best within the league.

“We want to bring in an attacking midfielder that we feel can make a difference,” Padraig Smith instructed the Denver Submit on Friday. “We want to add a winger and then we’re looking to bring in a young up and coming player, a real top-level prospect. Those three players remain very much at the forefront of our mind whether it’s one or two now and then maybe one or two in the summer. We’re certainly not done this offseason, we feel like we’ve added quite a bit but there’s more to come.”

Given Smith’s feedback, it seems the Rapids nonetheless have extra within the works earlier than preseason coaching camp opens up on the finish of the month.