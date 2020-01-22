REPORT: Netflix Making an Animated The Witcher Movie to Tie into the Show Between Seasons

It’s protected to say that The Witcher has been a large success for Netflix, introducing an entire new viewers to the books and sport collection. Season 1 is out and it looks like Season 2 gained’t be hitting Netflix till someday in 2021, however it looks like Netflix has some extra surprises for Witcher followers between seasons. A web page on the Writers Guild of America web site could have supplied proof that Netflix is engaged on an animated The Witcher film, reportedly titled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

On the present time, there are few particulars in regards to the rumored movie. The itemizing notes that Beau DeMayo is writing it. DeMayo was the author for episode three of the Netflix present’s first season and is credited with at the least certainly one of Season 2’s episodes. Rumors have been circulating for some time that the movie might be an animated function. There’s no details about any of the actors reprising their roles for the film, although it looks like a longshot that Netflix would spend a lot time establishing Henry Cavill as Geralt after which exchange him, particularly contemplating how a lot work he did for the position. Redanian Intelligence notes that Henry Cavill was “notably absent” from a lot of The Witcher’s Season 1 promotional tour and occasions, positing that he might have been busy recording his voicework for the upcoming movie.

The one different potential information about The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf comes from a observe within the credit web page for voice actress Harriet Kershaw, who lists having labored on “The Witcher” in 2020. Since she doesn’t seem like within the TV present, and that wasn’t filmed or launched in 2020, there’s a great probability that itemizing means this film mission. Kershaw largely does voice appearing for the youngsters’s cartoon collection Fireman Sam, although she has additionally lent her skills to video video games, together with 2018 motion RPG Shadows: Awakening.

The Witcher govt producer Tomek Baginsk has teased “interesting surprises between seasons,” and it seems just like the animated The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf might be this yr’s shock to carry us over till Season 2 in 2021.

An animated movie adaption of a online game (that itself tailored a e-book collection) coming to Netflix isn’t a stretch, particularly contemplating this is similar platform that the live-action present has been so successful on. This yr each Ni No Kuni and Dragon Quest have animated movie adaptions hitting the service (although Netflix didn’t produce the variations itself). As well as, Netflix has a somewhat incredible animated TV collection primarily based on Castlevania which they did produce. They’re additionally at present engaged on an animated Dragon’s Dogma collection, and beginning the Ubisoft animated TV collection multiverse.

[Source: Writers Guild of America, Harriet Kersaw’s Credit Page, via Redanian Intelligence]