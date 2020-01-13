Report: Under One-Third Of Iowa, New Hampshire Voters Settled On Candidate

With February’s major and caucus votes quickly approaching, a current CBS/YouGov ballot discovered solely one-third of Iowa and New Hampshire voters are settled on a Democratic candidate, leaving the race for the presidential nomination large open within the leadup to the election. What do you assume?

“Don’t worry! There’s still plenty of time left to decide not to vote.” Alison Santos • Lake Dredger

“It’s cruel for voters to keep stringing Tom Steyer along like this.” Kyle Brewer • Skydiving Coach

Commercial