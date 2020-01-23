News

Reports of shooting prompt lockdown at elementary school in Oxnard

January 24, 2020
1 Min Read

An elementary college in Oxnard is on lockdown following studies of a doable capturing.

In an announcement, the Oxnard Police Division indicated that officers are “in the initial stages of investigating” close to Through Marina Avenue and Offshore Avenue.

Consequently, college students and employees at McAulliffe Elementary College within the 3300 block of Through Marina Avenue should shelter in place, authorities mentioned.

Police have been urging residents avoid the world.

Commercial

It is a creating story and will probably be up to date.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment