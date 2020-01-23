Reports of shooting prompt lockdown at elementary school in Oxnard

An elementary college in Oxnard is on lockdown following studies of a doable capturing.

In an announcement, the Oxnard Police Division indicated that officers are “in the initial stages of investigating” close to Through Marina Avenue and Offshore Avenue.

Consequently, college students and employees at McAulliffe Elementary College within the 3300 block of Through Marina Avenue should shelter in place, authorities mentioned.

Police have been urging residents avoid the world.

Commercial

It is a creating story and will probably be up to date.