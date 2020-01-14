Reports Saying Davinder Singh Awarded Gallantry Medal Untrue: J&K Police

Davinder Singh is being grilled by a group of police and intelligence investigators (File Picture)

Srinagar:

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday mentioned reviews claiming that suspended officer Davinder Singh, who was arrested together with two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, was awarded a gallantry medal by the Union Residence Ministry usually are not true.

The recipient of the medal was one other officer with the identical title, it mentioned.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Davinder Singh was arrested on Saturday in Kulgam district’s Mir Bazar whereas he was ferrying the 2 terrorists — Naveed Baba and Altaf — in a automotive. A lawyer was additionally within the car.

Some media reviews claimed that Davinder Singh was awarded the police medal for meritorious providers on Independence Day final 12 months.

“It is to clarify that Dysp Davinder Singh is not awarded any Gallantry or Meritorious Medal by MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) as has been reported by some media outlets/persons. Only gallantry medal awarded to him during his service is by the erstwhile J&K State on Independence Day 2018,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police mentioned in a tweet.

Davinder Singh, who was posted as DySP within the anti-hijacking squad, is being grilled by a group of police and intelligence investigators, police mentioned on Monday.

His workplace at Srinagar airport has been sealed, they mentioned.

In line with police, searches have been carried out at Davinder Singh’s residence in Srinagar, proper subsequent to the Military’s XV corps headquarters at Badami Bagh cantonment, the place he had sheltered Naveed, Altaf and a brand new joinee within the banned terror outfit.

Two pistols, an AK rifle and a big amount of ammunition have been seized from his residence, they mentioned.