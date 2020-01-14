Republic Day: Captain Tania Shergill To Become 1st Woman Parade Adjutant

Captain Tania Shergill is an electronics and communications graduate.

New Delhi:

Captain Tania Shergill, an officer with Military’s Corps of Indicators, would be the first lady parade adjutant for the Republic Day parade, sources stated on Monday.

A parade adjutant is answerable for the parade.

Commissioned in March 2017 from the Officer Coaching Academy, Chennai, Captain Shergill is an electronics and communications graduate, they stated.

Her father, grandfather and great-grandfather have additionally served within the Military.

In final 12 months’s Republic Day parade, Captain Bhavna Kasturi was the primary lady officer to steer an all-men contingent.

The Republic Day parade will witness Infantry Fight Automobile BMP-2K of the 18 Mechanised Infantry, Dhanush Gun System and the Military Air Defence on the Rajpath.

Contingents of the Corps of Indicators, Sikh Mild Infantry, Kumaon Regiment, the Grenadiers, the Parachute Regiment may also participate within the parade.