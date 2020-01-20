Republic Day: Delhi Police Issues Advisory, Suggests Alternate Routes

The Delhi police additionally recommended various routes to the commuters. (Representational)

New Delhi:

Delhi Police on Monday issued a site visitors advisory, suggesting various routes to commuters because of Republic Day rehearsals that can proceed until Tuesday.

Based on the advisory, site visitors motion can be closed on the arterial roads Rafi Marg, Janpath and Mansingh Street from 9 am to 12 midday on Tuesday, whereas Rajpath – the grand boulevard the place the Republic Day parade is held – will stay shut from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

The police has additionally recommended various routes to the commuters.

Motorists travelling to Rajghat route had been suggested to take North-South Hall by way of Ring Street, Ashram Chowk and Sarai Kale Khan.

These travelling to AIIMS Chowk are suggested to take Ring Street-Dhaula Kaun route by way of Mandir Marg.

For Ring Street-ISBT, commuters could take Chadgi Ram Akhara by way of IP School

These taking Vinay Marg and Shanti Path to journey in direction of New Delhi Railway Station are suggested to take Sardar Patel Marg or Park Road by way of Mandir Marg and proceed to North Delhi.

The police additional suggested commuters to have persistence and comply with site visitors guidelines.

“Motorists are requested to have patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic police personnel deployed at intersections,” learn the site visitors advisory posted on Delhi Police’s official Twitter deal with.