Republic Day parade 2020: DRDO to showcase anti-satellite missile system

The Defence Analysis and Improvement Organisation (DRDO) will showcase its achievement of the way it empowered India in 2019 by finishing up nation’s first anti-satellite (ASAT) missile check — Mission Shakti within the 71st Republic Day Parade. It will likely be part of the mechanised contingent through the parade.

BrahMos missiles on show through the Republic Day parade.AP

Mission Shakti, nation’s first anti-satellite (ASAT) missile check

DRDO will showcase a weapon system able to destroying an enemy satellite tv for pc. The anti-satellite check was carried out on March 27 final yr. It was in 2012, the DRDO introduced that India had developed capabilities to launch anti-satellite weapons.

Whereas a number of nations, together with Israel, have the missile vary to militarise area, solely three nations — the US, Russia and China — had hitherto examined ASAT methods by flattening a satellite tv for pc. Additionally, Air Defence Tactical Management Radar (ADTCR) used for detection, monitoring and for identification of buddy or foe aerial targets of various varieties can even be showcased through the parade.

The mechanised contingents could be Bhishma tank, Infantry Fight Automobile BMP -II, Sarvatra Bridge System, Brief Span Bridging, 155/45 Cal Dhanush Gun, Ok-9 Vajra gun system and others.

Bhishma Tank

Bhishma Tank is a third-generation Russian predominant battle tank armed with 125 mm smoothbore gun. T-90 features on the hunter-killer idea. T-90 can hearth 4 kinds of ammunition and likewise has the potential of firing a missile from the gun as much as a variety of 5,000 meters.

Infantry Fight Automobile BMP-II

Infantry Fight Automobile BMP-II is a totally tracked, extremely cellular fight car. It carries seven totally armed Infantry troopers along with three males crew. It’s amphibious and can be utilized for air touchdown as effectively. Fitted with 30mm Fast Hearth Cannon and a 7.62 mm Machine Gun, it will possibly destroy quite a lot of targets together with tanks and fight helicopters.

The primary armament of the car has extraordinarily potent AntiTank Guided Missile, ‘Konkurs’ that may destroy enemy tank as much as a distance of 4 kilometres.

Sarvatra Bridge System

Sarvatra Bridge System is among the most superior specialised assault bridges employed by assault or armoured Engineering models for bridging over dry and moist gaps. This bridging System is indigenously developed by the Analysis and Improvement Engineers, Dighi. The only-span on one car is about 15 meters when joined collectively, it will possibly bridge the max hole of 75 meters.

Brief Span Bridging System

The Brief Span Bridging System is among the most superior specialised assault bridges employed. It’s specialised gear for bridging the small hole as much as 4 meters. It’s a wheeled car mounted mechanically launched cellular bridging system, fitted on TATRA 6×6 automobiles manufactured by Bharat Earth Movers Restricted.

Dhanush Gun System

Dhanush missile test-fired efficiently: 6 information you must find out about Indian Navy’s nuclear-capable arsenalDRDO Official Web site (screen-shot)

Dhanush Gun System of 155/45 Caliber is a contemporary indigenous Gun. The gear developed by Ordnance Manufacturing facility has been lately inducted within the Regiment of Artillery. The fashionable Dhanush gun system is a 45 Caliber with a variety of 36.5 km. This gun is provided with the Inside Navigation System (INS) and Advance Gun Sighting System (AGSS) and is all-terrain gear.

Ok-9 Vajra gun system

Ok-9 Vajra gun system is a self-propelled gun that might facilitate mechanised operations within the desert sector with its unmatched mobility, firepower, navigation, fast deployment functionality and endurance. Ok-9 VAJRA has diminished ammunition dealing with time through the firing and ensures mechanical security of gun attachment.

Akash Weapon System

The Akash Weapon System is the primary indigenously developed Air Defence System able to firing short-range floor to air missile towards the enemy aerial platform. The system has the potential of finishing up surveillance of air area as much as 150 km and successfully engages hostile aerial platforms as much as 25 km.

The Air Pressure model of Akash Missile system is already operational and is in service, Transportable Satellite tv for pc Terminal may be simply configured and features a 1.eight meter and a pair of.Four-meter parabolic antenna.