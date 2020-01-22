Republic Day Parade Rehearsal May Cause Traffic Congestion In Delhi Today

The Delhi Police advisory added that no cross site visitors might be allowed on Rajpath from 11 pm on Wednesday

New Delhi:

A number of roads in central Delhi are anticipated to stay shut briefly on Thursday for the total gown rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade, elevating the potential of site visitors congestion.

The rehearsal will begin at 9.50 am at Vijay Chowk and can proceed in the direction of the Crimson Fort by way of Rajpath, C-Hexagon, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg, taking the route the precise parade will tackle January 26, in keeping with Delhi Police.

Visitors on Rajpath – from Vijay Chowk to India Gate – has been restricted until the rehearsal is over on Thursday, and from 6 pm Saturday until the parade concludes on Sunday, police stated in an advisory.

Metro providers might be obtainable for commuters on Thursday however a couple of gates at Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat stations might be closed.

“Exit and entries will remain functional at the two stations,” a senior DMRC official stated.

On Sunday, the entry and exit will stay closed at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan from 5 am until 12 midday and Lok Kalyan Marg and Patel Chowk from eight.45 am to 12 midday, the official added.

The Delhi Police advisory added that no cross site visitors might be allowed on Rajpath from 11 pm on Wednesday at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Street until the rehearsal will get over. C-Hexagon-India Gate might be closed for site visitors from 09.15 am on Thursday until the rehearsal parade crosses Tilak Marg, it acknowledged.

From 10 am on Wednesday, the site visitors on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Subhash Marg has been restricted on each instructions. Cross site visitors will solely be allowed relying upon the motion of the rehearsal parade, the advisory stated.

For Republic Day too, no site visitors might be allowed on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on Saturday until the parade will get over on Sunday. No cross site visitors on Rajpath from 11 pm on Saturday at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Street until the parade will get over. C-Hexagon-India Gate might be closed for site visitors from 2 am on Sunday until the Parade crosses Tilak Marg, it stated.

From 5 am on Sunday, the site visitors on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Subhash Marg is not going to be allowed on each instructions. Cross site visitors will solely be allowed relying upon the motion of the parade.

No heavy transport autos/giant items autos might be allowed to enter Delhi from borders from 10 pm on Wednesday until the rehearsal will get over. They are going to be allowed to ply between ISBT Sarai Kale Khan and ISBT Kashmiri Gate on Ring Street from 7.30 am to 1.30 pm on Thursday.

The identical restriction might be in place for heavy transport autos/giant items autos on Saturday and Sunday.

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, cling gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight plane, remotely piloted plane, sizzling air balloons, small measurement powered plane, quadcopters or para leaping from plane are prohibited over the jurisdiction of Nationwide Capital Territory of Delhi until February 15, it stated.

No auto-rickshaw and taxi might be allowed to enter or ply after 7 am on Thursday and Sunday on Mom Teresa Crescent, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Ashoka Street, Sansad Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Ferozeshah Street, Bhagwan Dass Street, Mathura Street, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Humayun Street, APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, Kamal Ata Turk Marg, Kautilya Marg and Sardar Patel Street.

Buses from Ghaziabad certain for Shivaji Stadium shall take NH-24, Ring Street and terminate at Bhairon Street. Buses coming from NH-24 shall take proper activate Street No. 56 and terminate at ISBT Anand Vihar. Buses coming from Ghaziabad aspect might be diverted at Mohan Nagar in the direction of BhopraChungi for Wazirabad Bridge. All Inter State buses coming from Dhaula Kuan aspect shall terminate at Dhaula Kuan.

If any unidentified object or suspicious individual is seen, please inform the closest policeman on obligation, it added.