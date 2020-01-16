Republic Day Rehearsals To Affect Delhi Traffic This Week. Advisory Here

Delhi Site visitors Police has issued an advisory for Republic Day rehearsals.

Site visitors motion shall be interrupted this week in Delhi in areas round Raj Path the place rehearsals for Republic Day shall be held between January 17 and January 20, police has mentioned.

“There will be restrictions on the movement of traffic at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Mansingh Road from 0900 hours to 1200 hours. Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also remain closed for traffic,” Delhi Police mentioned in a tweet and shared an advisory.

The parade shall be carried out from Vijay Chowk to Rajpath, it mentioned, including that “Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also remain closed for traffic”.

These travelling round North Block and South Block have been suggested to take the next routes: From South Facet: South Avenue-Dara Shikoh Highway- Hukmi Mai Highway- South Sunken Highway by means of R.P Bhawan and attain North/South Block.

That is the route suggested from the north facet: North Avenue-Brassy Avenue-North Sunken Highway by means of R.P Bhawan and attain North/South Block.

Motorists coming to Vinay Marg, Shanti Path and going to New Delhi and past ought to take this route – Sardar Patel Marg – Mom Teresa Crescent – R/A RML – Baba Kharak Singh Marg or Park Road -Mandir Marg and proceed additional to north Delhi or New Delhi.

Buses from south facet headed for Central Secretariat shall be “curtailed at Vishwa Yuvak Kendra, Chanakya Puri, Tyag Raj Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Maulana Azad Road,” the advisory mentioned.

Different buses going to New Delhi Railway Station should take a detour through Sardar Patel Marg-Simon Boliver Marg-Higher Ridge Highway- Shankar Highway – Park Road or Mandir Marg.